Cyberpunk 2077 is sitting at a “very positive” aggregate score on Steam for the first time.

Courtesy of a recent run of “very positive” reviews from Steam users – around 8000 or so – 79 per cent of 550,000+ Steam players who have stopped by to rate it since the RPG released back in December 2020 have left a thumbs-up.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official TrailerWatch on YouTube

“Cyberpunk 2077 Steam reviews are now sitting at “Very Positive” with 80% of all scores being favourable,” tweeted CD Projekt Red’s global community director, Marcin Momot, as spotted by PC Gamer.

“Thank you all for acknowledging all the hard work the team has put in over the years since the release!”

The 79/80 per cent discrepancy comes as a result of Steam’s settings, which can hide reviews left during review bomb periods, skewing the stats. Consequently, the “one or more periods of off-topic review activity” may give different Steam players different ratings depending upon their settings.

Either way, though, it’s quite the feat given the RPG’s beleaguered launch – although the team says it has no plans to rest on its laurels now.

You have no idea how much it means 🥺😭 Thank you so much for all these reviews! Not taking any of it for granted, still lots to be done to get back your trust 🥺 https://t.co/h2UoJ4fnot — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) July 14, 2023

“You have no idea how much it means,” responded quest director, Pawel Sasko. “Thank you so much for all [these] reviews!

“Not taking any of it for granted, still lots to be done to get your trust back.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was “way better than it was received”, but “it became a cool thing not to like it”, CD Projekt’s VP of PR and communication, Michał Platkow-Gilewski, said in a recent interview about the launch of the game.

“I actually believe Cyberpunk on launch was way better than it was received, and even the first reviews were positive,” he said. “Then it became a cool thing not to like it. We went from hero to zero really fast. That was the tough moment. We didn’t know what was happening. We knew that the game is great, yes we can improve it, yes we need to take time to do it, and we need to rebuild some stuff.”