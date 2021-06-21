After more than six months away from the PlayStation Store, Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on the PS4 and PS5 online store once again. However, it has been made clear that those who decide to experience this title on the previous generation consoles will still face a couple of technical problems.

Through the game’s official Twitter account, CD Projekt Red has mentioned that the best way to experience Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony consoles, it is with a PS4 Pro or a PS5. While the title runs on a base PS4, it is more likely that this installment suffers from several performance-related drawbacks on this hardware.

Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store. You can enjoy the game on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. Additionally, a free next-generation update will be available to all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021. Users may continue to experience some performance issues with a base PS4 as we continue to improve stability on all platforms. The versions for PS4 Pro and PS5 will provide the best experience on PlayStation ”.

Similarly, it has been recalled that sometime in the second half of this year a native version of the PS5 will arrive, which PS4 users will be able to access for free with just one update. The game will still receive patches over the next several months, so the console experience is sure to continue to improve.

On related topics, Jim Ryan, CEO of SIE, explains why the game was retired in the first place. In the same way, here we tell you what news includes the new title patch.

Via: Cyberpunk 2077