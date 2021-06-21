Cyberpunk 2077 returns to the PS Store, after almost half a year of absence and brings with it some important news regarding its version for PlayStation 5. The title had been removed from the Sony store last December, after a release that led to many errors in the console version.

A few months after its release, thelast work of CD Projekt RED has been removed from the Sony store, resulting in a demand for rumblings, an official apology and a drop in the stock market. In recent days, Sony had also hinted at a possible return, which was also confirmed by the producers of the title.

Today, therefore, the purchase in the online store is available again, with important news also for the next-gen version. In an official tweet, CD Projekt RED itself confirmed the arrival of a free update for PlayStation 5, scheduled for the second half of 2021.

Furthermore, as already announced in the past by Sony, PlayStation 4 experience is not recommended, preferring the Pro version or even the PS5. Despite this, the development team confirms the intent of wanting to solve the various bugs and problems on PS4 as well.

Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation. – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 then officially returns to the PS Store, with the promise of new stability updates for all currently available consoles. A few days ago also the release of patch 1.23, with improvements to side missions and stability.

We remind you that anyone who has already purchased their copy digitally can now download it again, together with the various updates in order to have a more stable experience. Undoubtedly this title has been and will continue to be one of the most talked about, with many more updates and patches coming over the course of the year.