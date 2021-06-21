Still, the parents of The Witcher only recommend playing the action role-playing video game on PS4 Pro and PS5.

As we reported last week, Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for purchase and download on the PS4 PlayStation Store, being backward compatible with PS5. Since CD Projekt RED They have remembered this fact with a message on their social networks, taking advantage of the occasion to remember that at the end of the year the native version will be launched for new generation consoles of the shooter-RPG.

You can still experience performance issues on PS4CDPR“Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store. You can play the game on PS4 Pro and PS5. Additionally, owners of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 will receive a free update for the new generation in the second half of 2021,” says the Polish company via Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter. “Users can continue to experience various performance issues with PS4 while we continue to improve stability on all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions will offer the best PlayStation experience. “

With its arrival on the PlayStation Store, an absence of more than half a year since Sony decided to withdraw the shooter-RPG from the bazaar due to its status ends, a problem that has hampered the image of The Witcher’s parents especially on consoles. , and created quite a few legal problems with various lawsuits going on. In addition, its investors are asking for major changes at the top of the study.

Work ahead in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is being expensive for CD Projekt RED by not meeting its sales forecasts, in addition to having to dedicate a large part of its resources to continue working on the video game to offer players something that lives up to its promises.

In this sense, from the pages of the magazine we have been collecting the different updates published since the signing of Poland these months. The latest patch was released a few days ago with various performance improvements and fixes. As for its next-gen version, not many details have been offered at the moment beyond the study’s objective to have it ready by the end of this year. While the time comes, you can review how was the analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles.

