The data speaks clearly: Cyberpunk 2077 is continuing to sell. We see it on Steam, where the base game is currently top of the charts, and we also see it in the UK market charts, where last week the game rose from twenty-first to sixth, also beating Payday 3, Grand Theft Auto V and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It might not be too surprising, given that the Phantom Liberty expansion and update 2.0 are coming out and that various discounts are active for the CD Projekt RED game, but it is undeniable that Cyberpunk 2077 had to fight to regain the trust of passionate. After a disastrous launch that even pushed Sony to remove the product from the PlayStation Store, the role-playing game attracted the ire of many fans, in a similar (and perhaps greater) way to what happened with No Man’s Sky.

The history of video games is not new to great returns, like the aforementioned Hello Games game or Bethesda’s Fallout 76, which has grown month after month and year after year to become a game appreciated by its own niche of enthusiasts. Cyberpunk 2077 now seems definitively ready to enter the list of games that have made amends for their “youthful” mistakes.

Version 2.0 closes the circle of a series of free updates which transformed Cyberpunk 2077 into the game it should have been at launch, thus bringing out an intrinsic quality that to date was partly potential.

All’s well that ends well, then, or not?