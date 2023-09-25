Cyberpunk 2077 reaches 2.0 and welcomes the expansion: now it’s the game fans wanted and the problems have been forgiven. But is the same for CD Projekt RED?
The data speaks clearly: Cyberpunk 2077 is continuing to sell. We see it on Steam, where the base game is currently top of the charts, and we also see it in the UK market charts, where last week the game rose from twenty-first to sixth, also beating Payday 3, Grand Theft Auto V and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
It might not be too surprising, given that the Phantom Liberty expansion and update 2.0 are coming out and that various discounts are active for the CD Projekt RED game, but it is undeniable that Cyberpunk 2077 had to fight to regain the trust of passionate. After a disastrous launch that even pushed Sony to remove the product from the PlayStation Store, the role-playing game attracted the ire of many fans, in a similar (and perhaps greater) way to what happened with No Man’s Sky.
The history of video games is not new to great returns, like the aforementioned Hello Games game or Bethesda’s Fallout 76, which has grown month after month and year after year to become a game appreciated by its own niche of enthusiasts. Cyberpunk 2077 now seems definitively ready to enter the list of games that have made amends for their “youthful” mistakes.
Version 2.0 closes the circle of a series of free updates which transformed Cyberpunk 2077 into the game it should have been at launch, thus bringing out an intrinsic quality that to date was partly potential.
All’s well that ends well, then, or not?
CD Projekt RED is not Cyberpunk 2077, for better or for worse
While on the one hand the story of Cyberpunk 2077 has obtained its happy ending, strengthened by the quality of the expansion, it is also true that players’ opinion towards CD Projekt RED it won’t be exactly the same. A good game cleaned of problems and sold at a discount can tempt even the most wary of fans, but there is now a stain on the Polish team that has not been completely washed away.
Yes, we know the developers are ready to work for to correct mistakesbut the fear is that the management (which is largely responsible for the launch problems) will draw the worst lesson from this whole situation, namely “we can make it up to you for everything in the end, and we continue to sell”.
Let’s be clear, we find it unlikely that the company is ready to repeat a throw of this type, because there is a limit to how much enthusiasts can tolerate, yet the doubt remains. Precisely this doubt is the big problem of CD Projekt RED. Cyberpunk 2077 will be safe, but the doubt will remain until the launch of the next game and some enthusiasts could wait a moment longer to purchase the team’s new video game, with all the consequences that this entails. CD Projekt RED has therefore yet to make up for it completely and in a few years we will see if it will be able to do so.
What do you think about it? Is the work on Cyberpunk 2077 enough to reassure you completely, or will the doubt remain in your mind?
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
