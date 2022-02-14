Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 15, a new presentation of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red announced this broadcast a few hours ago, but they didn’t say exactly what they plan to talk about during it. It is speculated that the version next-gen of the game would finally be revealed, and a new clue has reinforced these speculations.

Happens that Cyberpunk 2077 It is already showing with the legend “optimized for Xbox Series X|S” for certain users, as you can see in the following images courtesy of Tom Warren:

Cyberpunk 2077 is now showing as Optimized for Xbox Series X / S, just before CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 stream tomorrow 👀 https://t.co/vJAOCfVdhe pic.twitter.com/768VMr8BYB — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 14, 2022

Users who have opened the game do not report any type of change, that is, the version of Xbox One in a X or S series. However, this could mean that its next-generation native version could be revealed tomorrow and who knows, in one of those they even mention that it is already available for download or purchase. After all, CDPR He mentioned that said version would be ready during the first quarter of this year.

Publisher’s note: Honestly, I find it a bit difficult for the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 to be available tomorrow, but anything can happen. It would certainly be a pleasant surprise, but most likely they will show us how this version runs as well as its release date.

Via: Tom Warren