Level designer Miles Tost explained what he thinks went wrong in the design Of Cyberpunk 2077a mistake that CD Projekt Red no longer wants to repeat with future games. Tost started working on Cyberpunk 2077 in 2016, after leaving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt behind him, immediately finding himself facing a big challenge. Although they were both RPGs, they couldn’t be more different and CD Projekt Red wanted to take a leap forward in terms of freedom granted to the player. Tost therefore had to create levels that supported every style of play, from the most brutal and direct to pure stealth, with everything in between.

According to Tost it was a crazy challenge, but at the same time stimulating. Of course, we all know how it ended: when it was released in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 turned out to be an incomplete game full of technical problems. In particular, it lacked in making the different styles of play feel meaningful and made exploration unsatisfying.

Patches after patch the game has recovered some ground, but there is no doubt that many things have gone wrong and that the project has not satisfied many players.

Tost returned to the topic during his talk at GDC 2023 entitled: “What Cyberpunk 2077 taught us about non-linear level design,” directly addressing the biggest problems encountered by the developers, impossible to deny (so much so that he even joked about it during the event).

According to Tost, the level design, which is his field of expertise, paradoxically didn’t work due to one of the strengths of the Polish studio, that of always wanting to tell strong stories: “we are proud to be storytellers and we didn’t want to prevent less cautious players from enjoying the story.” This resulted in each level being created a generic path that could not be missed, useful for those players with low stats. The problem is that these paths were often so obvious that players chose them regardless, defeating different playstyles. This is precisely one of the most criticized defects of the gameplay, in fact.

According to Tost, CD Projekt Red will improve from this point of view, referring to specific models, the first of which is Arkane Studios with the Dishonored series, which does a great job of rewarding different playstyles and finding alternative avenues, where Cyberpunk 2077’s levels seem to create reward-filled bottlenecks, leaving the player with the feeling that the his choices are useless.

Tost then illustrated three principles to follow to design levels for multiple playstyles: they must give the perception of distance, i.e. the paths must be spaced out from each other and give the player the idea that his choices matter for something; I have to be perceived as isolated and exclusive by the player, so that he can consider them as special and focus more on the experience; they must be validated, i.e. treated as special in order to enhance the player’s choices, giving him unique content as rewards.

