A few weeks after the launch of theupdate 2.0 Of Cyberpunk 2077an official video shows what will be the new features in the aforementioned update.

A video created by the content creator was shared on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter/X account Much118x. The video in question shows some of the new features in the long-awaited update, which will pave the way for the DLC Phantom Liberty.

The video description, which you can find below, reveals what the update will introduce new weapons, changes And combat options:

⚡️ Experience Night City like never before. More action, more possibilities, more combat options! ⚡️ Take a closer look at some of the new/changed features coming very soon with Update 2.0 or #PhantomLiberty. Starting with: weapons, lots and lots of weapons! Thank you,… pic.twitter.com/7q9kjFHmNz — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 7, 2023

Experience Night City like never before. More action, more possibilities, more combat options! Take a closer look at some of the new features coming soon with Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. Starting with: weapons, lots of weapons! Thank you, Much118x, for capturing such epic fight footage

With the arrival of the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty DLC, the development team promises to completely redesign the workgiving fans a different experience than that experienced at the launch of the title.

Update 2.0 will introduce new skill trees, clashes and chases by car and motorbike And Significant improvements to enemy AI. These are just some of the new features that will be introduced in the aforementioned update, which will be released on PC ein exclusive on current generation consolesi.e. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series September 26, 2023.

The update will be free and will be releasedor at the same time as the launch of the Phantom Liberty DLCitself exclusive to current gen consoles.