After an extensive live broadcast during the morning of this Tuesday, February 15, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the version next-gen from Cyberpunk 2077 was already available both in Playstation 5 like in Xbox Series X|S. Unlike other updates in PlayStationthis one was not so complicated since you only needed to enter your disk of Playstation 4 and download its new version in the store. Despite the above, users report problems with said update.

Specifically, there are users who are having problems updating their physical version of PS4 to PS5 for regional issues. CDPR is aware of the problem, and if you are also having it, they recommend you do the following:

“In order to download the next-gen update, the CUSA (PlayStation code) must match the region of your account. You can check the codes here.”

That is, if you bought Cyberpunk 2077 in American stores, you will only be able to download the next-gen update of the playstation store in their American regions. If you bought it at Europe, you will need to create a European account in order to download the next-gen update from there. But don’t worry, you can still play it from your profile once you download it.

Publisher’s note: The PlayStation 5 has proven to be quite a headache when it comes to next-gen upgrades. I hope that Sony can finally fix all this with a possible firmware update or something like that, since there is no reason why these updates should be so complicated.

Via: IGN