CD Projekt Red announced with a post on X that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 25 million copies. This is a truly incredible figure, considering the launch problems and the resulting case. Evidently the marketing was stronger and managed to catch up, allowing the game to still make huge sales.
It is not clear whether the data relates only to sales of the base game, or also includes those of the Phantom Liberty expansion, which has been available on the market for a few days. It is probably before the same, since the announcement was prepared together with that of the TV series or live-action film set in the game universe.
A surprise result?
There will probably be many amazed from the result of Cyberpunk 2077. The post-launch impression was that of lower-than-expected sales, with refund requests pouring in from everywhere. The controversy over the sorry state of the game was so loud that Sony blocked the sale of the PS4 version on the PS Store and CD Projekt Red was inundated with lawsuits. Apparently, however, sales have not been affected too much, a sign that what is perceived is often not what is actually happening.
It must also be said that over the course of the approximately three years that have passed since launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has been updated many times, up to the version 2.0which makes the game more similar to the one proposed by the marketing campaign.
