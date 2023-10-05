CD Projekt Red announced with a post on X that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 25 million copies. This is a truly incredible figure, considering the launch problems and the resulting case. Evidently the marketing was stronger and managed to catch up, allowing the game to still make huge sales.

It is not clear whether the data relates only to sales of the base game, or also includes those of the Phantom Liberty expansion, which has been available on the market for a few days. It is probably before the same, since the announcement was prepared together with that of the TV series or live-action film set in the game universe.