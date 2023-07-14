Note that on Steam, the “Very Positive” average is achieved by achieving at least 80% positive reviews on the platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 has average ratings” Very positive ” on Steam . The CD Projekt Red game has made it after two and a half years of presence on the market and, above all, after a truly disastrous debut, which has compromised its image.

Has Cyberpunk 2077 recovered?

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in pitiful conditions on some platforms

Such a radical change in the opinion of the community is not obvious, not even for a game like Cyberpunk 2077. Evidently the moves made by CD Projekt Red must have been liked by the community, which somehow re-evaluated the game, despite the disastrous launch on some platforms , especially older generation consoles.

It must be said that the PC version it has always been the one put generally better. Not that there were no bugs or that it was particularly clean, but at least it was playable right away. Anyway, arrived at version 1.63 the game is much cleaner.

Of course, it can be added that two and a half years have passed, so someone may have been discouraged by the wait and may rightly not have forgiven the Polish publisher. That said, the overturning of collective judgment is certainly a good signal for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the first and only major expansion of the game, arriving at the end of September on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5.