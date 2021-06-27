CD Projekt Red’s management has reportedly said its beleaguered RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has now reached a “satisfactory level”.

Addressing attendees at the WSE Innovation Day, CDPR CEO Adam Kiciński said the team was “constantly working” on patches to improve performance and stability, adding that further improvements were also being planned.

According to translation courtesy of Google Translate, Kiciński told TVN24: “We have already achieved a satisfactory level in this regard. We have also been working on the overall efficiency, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do that.”

“Over time, we will be introducing improvements to the general systems that players are paying attention to,” he added.

Though the game has now returned to the PlayStation store, the developer was unwilling to open up about sales numbers to date, with VP Piotr Nielubowicz stating: “We do not provide detailed, partial sales data. We provide data when they reach milestones or accumulate to a specific amount. Therefore, we won’t comment on these results after two days. “

CD Projekt Red recently confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 continues to suffer from performance issues and suggested people play the game on the PS4 Pro or PS5 instead.

In a recent statement to Eurogamer, CDPR said: “SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-listed on PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021. Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience. “