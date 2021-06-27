During the conference WSE Innovation Day, the CEO of CD Projekt, Adam Kiciński, is back to talk about Cyberpunk 2077, the latest effort by the Polish team, stating that, after months of promises and patches, the ambitious RPG has finally reached a “satisfactory” level of performance.

This means that, from here on out, developers will also be able to take care of other elements of the game that are not exclusively corrective patches.

“We have achieved satisfactory levels of stability and performance. We have worked hard to improve the overall quality and are very happy with the results. Of course, we have also removed bugs and graphical glitches and will continue to do so. Over time, we will be able to make general improvements to the game system, as reported by the players.“.

Kiciński’s statement comes a few days after Cyberpunk 2077 was reintroduced on the PlayStation Store, an event almost as historic as its original removal, which took place six months ago following numerous refund requests.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 is again available for purchase on the PS Store, Sony has decided to include a small footnote on the shop page that invites players to purchase the title only if they have a PS4 Pro or PS5, as most of the problems came to light on the lower performance of the base PS4.

Cyberpunk 2077 has improved significantly with the passage of time, a sign that the development team has not taken the disappointment of the fans lightly. Although the performances are now judged “satisfactory”, the real challenge of CD Projekt will come with the launch of the next-gen versions, still expected by the end of the year.

Have you noticed improvements in Cyberpunk 2077’s performance?

Source: VideoGamesChronicle