CD Projekt Red announced that he is now shifting focus and resources to other projects, including his new game The Witcher. While Cyberpunk 2077 will still receive a story expansion in 2023, it doesn’t look like it will undergo any other major revisions in the future.

“We will of course continue to support Cyberpunk 2077 and continue to work on updating it, but [la] much of the work was done in 2021“the company said during its recent financial report. The study also shared a presentation slide showing how development assets have changed over time, with the”support for Cyberpunk 2077“which became one of the smaller segments as of February 2022.

The future of Cyberpunk 2077 is shrouded in mystery and plans for additional DLCs also appear to have been “downgraded”. The president of CD Projekt Adam Kici & nacute; ski had previously stated that the game would receive “no less DLC than The Witcher 3“and this game has received two massive expansions. Because of this, some had initially assumed that Cyberpunk 2077 would similarly get two big paid DLCs in addition to smaller free ones, but so far CDPR has only confirmed one that will arrive in 2023. .

Unsurprisingly, the company is eager, meanwhile, to move on to other things, especially The Witcher. CDPR has revealed that The Witcher 3 has sold over 40 million copies, with the series as a whole having sold over 65 million units.

As for Cyberpunk’s future, a CDPR spokesperson told Kotaku in an email that it’s now too early to talk about the remaining plans for the title.

“Our goal for Cyberpunk 2077 is the next expansion set for 2023“, says the spokesperson.”We are not talking about anything else for the moment because we are continuing with our promise not to talk about projects too soon. We will share further plans when we are ready. This is all I can provide in terms of additional statements for now“.

Source: Kotaku.