Although cyberpunk 2077 didn’t win as many Game of the Year awards as many expected, a new report has pointed out that CD Projekt Red is working on a GOTY version of this titlewhich would be available after the launch of the great expansion of this title.

According to Insider Gaming, Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt Red, revealed at a recent meeting with investors, that Cyberpunk 2077 GOTY Edition will be available after the release of Phantom Libertyexpansion that will hit the market at some point in 2023. This is what Kicinski said about it:

“It’s the natural order of things: the same thing happened with The Witcher, which after both expansions was finally released as a Game of the Year edition and has been on the market that way ever since. The same can be expected in this case.”

As the CEO mentions, this is not the first time they have done this, since after the launch of the large-scale DLC of The Witcher 3 We saw a package go on sale where we found the base game and the two expansions in one place. With this, we remind you that Phantom Liberty will be the only DLC for cyberpunk 2077, and it will arrive sometime in 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077 GOTY Edition it can be sold as the version that was originally meant to hit the market. The bundle will not only include the expansion, but all the updates and patches we’ve seen since its release. In this way, this may be the release that many have been waiting for to enter Night City.

Via: Insider Gaming