Cyberpunk 2077 it is without a doubt one of the most controversial titles of recent years. After a disastrous launch, between numerous bugs And broken promisesthe constant work of CD Projekt RED has brought the title to an unexpected resurgence during the last year.

On the wave of this renewed enthusiasm around the aforementioned title, the CEO of CD Projekt Adam Kicinsky revealed that the team is aiming to release a Game of the Year edition of Cyberpunk 2077. This should happen after the launch of Phantom Liberty and the arrival of a new update.

Such words were uttered by the aforementioned Adam Kicinski during a investor meeting in Warsawand it seems that this edition GOTY will be sold at full price. Here are his words about it:

It’s the natural order of things – it was the same with The Witcher, which after two expansions was re-released as Game of the Year Edition and that has been the main version of the title available ever since. The same can be expected in this case.

As already mentioned, the GOTY version of Cyberpunk 2077 should be released after the publication of Phantom Liberty, which is the first and only expansion of the title. Of course, this Game of the Year edition will also contain that expansion.

As for the sequel, in October CD Projekt RED had revealed that work on the new chapter of the series, whose code name is Orion, would begin one once the production effort on Cyberpunk 2077 has ended.

With the success of Cyberpunk 2077, the next generation update of The Witcher 3 and the animated series Cyberpunk: EdgerunnersCD Projekt RED is experiencing a real renaissance.