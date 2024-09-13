Cyberpunk 2077 recently received a new update almost by surprise, with the patch 2.13 which, in particular, added the Official support for AMD FSR 3just when users seemed to have lost hope of seeing this solution adopted at the forefront by CD Projekt RED.
Even though the end of official support had already been announced by the team, at least as far as new content and major updates are concerned, patch 2.13 still brought some very interesting news to the game. PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, mainly related to support for various graphics technologies.
The main one is probably the official support for AMD FSR 3, a solution that could already be exploited through mods or systems not directly provided by CD Projekt RED but should now be integrated more precisely into the game.
AMD and Intel technologies, but also other updates
The first point of the new features contained in patch 2.13 is therefore the addition of support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with Frame Generation, which should allow for a performance increase on AMD graphics cards through the proprietary technology in question.
There are also very interesting news for Intel users, with the integration of Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.3which therefore confirms an expansion of support for graphics technologies from various manufacturers.
Additionally, after the patch it is possible to enable both DLAA and DLSS Ray Reconstruction at the same time, while further adjustments should have made the game more stable and less buggy. A “Utilities” section has also been added to the settings, with some changes to the interface.
Patch 2.13 is only for PC and there is currently no information on possible updates to the console versions. In the meantime, CD Projekt RED has started Orion, the project that identifies the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, which will arrive in a few years.
#Cyberpunk #Surprise #Update #Official #Support #AMD #FSR
Leave a Reply