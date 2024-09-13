Cyberpunk 2077 recently received a new update almost by surprise, with the patch 2.13 which, in particular, added the Official support for AMD FSR 3just when users seemed to have lost hope of seeing this solution adopted at the forefront by CD Projekt RED.

Even though the end of official support had already been announced by the team, at least as far as new content and major updates are concerned, patch 2.13 still brought some very interesting news to the game. PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, mainly related to support for various graphics technologies.

The main one is probably the official support for AMD FSR 3, a solution that could already be exploited through mods or systems not directly provided by CD Projekt RED but should now be integrated more precisely into the game.