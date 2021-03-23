CD Projekt RED is considered by many to be one of the great studios in the video game industry, especially after the development of games like The Witcher 3 and the recent Cyberpunk 2077, which despite its bug-ridden release, has been a title that seems having been very well received by both critics and the general public.

A fundamental aspect for the titles of the Polish studio to have worked so well is neither more nor less than the gameplay of both titles. Well, a few hours ago we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay designer leaves CD Projekt RED after 8 years in the studio.

After almost 8 years, my time at CDPR has come to an end. It’s time for the new adventure.

To every person I’ve met on the way – thank you 🙂 It was an honor and pleasure.

See you around 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Hts3TE9VzW – Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) March 22, 2021

This has been confirmed by himself Andrzej Zawadzki Through his official Twitter account, in which he confirmed that after almost 8 years in the study, “My time at CDPR has come to an end. It is time for a new adventure. To each of the people I’ve met along the way – Thank you. It was an honor and a pleasure ».

Zawadzki started at CD Projekt RED as a quality control tester, to later take charge of working on The Witcher 3 and the two title expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Finally, in 2016 he became a junior gameplay designer for Cyberpunk 2077, and it was in 2020 that he finally took over the senior position.

At the moment, Zawadzki has not commented anything about where he will go after the departure of CD Projekt RED, but hopefully given his resume we can see him in another studio in the near future.