The developer of Cyberpunk 2077 was sued after the collapse of the company’s shares. Business Wire writes about it.

Law firm Rosen came to sue the Polish studio CD Projekt RED (developing the game). She demands to compensate investors for losses incurred after the release of Cyberpunk 2077. The studio did not report that the game is almost impossible to play on older models of Xbox or PlayStation consoles due to the large number of bugs, this is the essence of the claim.

Thus, the company misled investors, the lawsuit says. Until February 22, 2022, investors who have invested in CD Projekt securities can join it.

In mid-December, CD Projekt RED announced that it acknowledges the problems of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The company apologized for the quality of the game and promised to return the money to all interested gamers who were disappointed with the product. After that, the company’s shares plummeted by more than 15 percent.