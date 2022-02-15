Cyberpunk 2077 is also available starting today with a free trial on PS5 And Xbox Series X | S: one demo limited time that allows you to experience the experience before purchasing.

Revealed in advance in the past few hours, the Cyberpunk 2077 free trial is limited to next-gen platforms and has a duration of five hours, with the possibility of transferring the progress in the full version of the game. It will be possible to download it until March 15th at 5.00 pm.

Clearly the demo includes all the news of patch 1.5 and therefore allows you to try the game in its most refined and updated version, both from a visual and content point of view, balance and gameplay.

“Once you have downloaded and installed the free trial version, you will be able to start a new game of Cyberpunk 2077. For the full 5 hours of the trial, you will be able to play the game from the beginning in total freedom“, we read on the official website of the game developed by CD Projekt RED.

“Once the 5 hour limit is reached, the free trial will end and you can choose whether to buy the full game or let it go! If you proceed with the purchase, the bailouts you performed during the test will be maintainedso you can continue your Night City adventure from where you came from. “