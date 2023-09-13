The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one PS4 copy of Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition at the historic low price, just in time for the arrival of update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion (only available for PS5, remember). The PS4 copy allows you to download the PS5 version of the game for free, remember. The discount is 35% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €22.99 for Cyberpunk 2077. The current price is the lowest ever and comes at the perfect time to enjoy the game on PS5 in version 2.0. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition for PS4 allows you to update to PS5 for free. To play, however, you will always have to insert the PS4 disc into your console. The D1 Edition also includes the game’s soundtrack, a digital booklet with a selection of concept art from the game, the Cyberpunk 2020 manual, wallpapers for desktop and mobile devices and the Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice digital comic. Update 2.0 will include many technical and gameplay improvements, recalibrate the skill system and more. The expansion, however, will add a new neighborhood, new missions, objects and characters.