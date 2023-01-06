That the problematic launch of Cyberpunk 2077 (especially in the case of the PS4 and Xbox One versions) has been the cause of serious consequences for CD Project RED it is known, starting from a disgruntled fanbase to the far more serious (and expensive) fact linked to investors and at lawsuits attempts towards the Polish studio. From that moment on he tried to run for cover, with development and legally, until a deal found between parties last year, what now was approved by the judge of the court (USA).

According to reports, the figure accepted by investors for the deal all in all it seems “irisory”equal to $1.85 billion, with further waiver of future claims. Moreover CD Projekt RED will not plead guilty to any charges.

Slowly, the promises made by the Polish studio are coming all keptfrom updates to the game to make it stable and worth playing on every platform, to the release of a GOTY version of the game, which DC Projekt RED itself confirmed just over a month ago.

We don’t have precise data on how many and which other legal battles the firm is currently facing, but we will not fail to inform you as soon as there is further news on the matter.