Cyberpunk 2077 fans have pledged more than $2m to ensure a new, official board game version of CD Projekt Red’s role-playing game is made.

The crowdfunding campaign for Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game on Game Found obliterated its initial $100k goal in just 10 minutes and four seconds. As of writing, almost £2.1m has been pledged, and counting. 16 days of the campaign remain.

This tabletop version of Cyberpunk 2077 sees you taking on missions and following branching, replayable stories like V, Panam, Jackie or Judy across Night City. It’s been created by Game On Board, the company that previously made a couple of official The Witcher board games, with support from CD Projekt Red itself.



Image credit: Go On Board

A standard edition of the Cyberpunk 2077 board game will set you back $79 (about £60) and include stretch goals that would otherwise cost extra once the base game is launched.

A fancier deluxe edition costs $139 (about £106), upgrades various tokens from cardboard to plastic, and includes deluxe stretch goal rewards.

Back in the world of video games, work has begun on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, which may finally include the franchise’s long-awaited multiplayer option. Don’t expect Cyberpunk 2078, or whatever the game ends up being called, for a while though. The bulk of CD Projekt is currently focused on its upcoming fourth major The Witcher game, which is set to release first.