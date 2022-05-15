It is not yet known whether CD Projekt RED will return to the franchise in the future Cyberpunk 2077but waiting to know what fate will befall the series, a fan has created a demo of the game in Unreal Engine 5.

Although the title has generally been appreciated by users, Cyberpunk 2077 has been the protagonist of various controversiesbetween the situation related to bugs, removal from PlayStation Store and the drop in salesnot to mention the various content cut.

Currently, CD Projekt RED is once again focused on the The Witcheras it recently announced that the next installment in the series will be developed with Unreal Engine 5 rather than with the company’s RED Engine. However, Cyberpunk 2077 still has a large community and one fan decided to be ahead of the times in that regard by creating a demo inspired by the title in Unreal Engine 5.

Enfant Terrible, YouTuber and independent developer on Unreal Engine 5, recently shared a video of his most recent project in which uses the Epic Games engineshowing his skills in managing a cyberpunk world.

The developer said they used the MetaHumans Creator to create the human face in this demo as well as some environmental megapacks made available by the Epic engine.

The result, as you can see at the top of the article, it is absolutely stunning and the animations of the human face are mind-blowing. This video proves again that the Unreal Engine 5 is a powerful and unlimited engine that could dwarf even the most recent triple-A production in the future.

Like any graphics engine, however, it depends on the developers how it will be used. Additionally, there are already limitations for creators as new consoles are likely not yet capable of running games in Unreal Engine 5. in an optimized wayif exploited to the maximum

