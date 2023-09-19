Elon Musk he is many things and the long list also includes the fact that he is a video gamer (for example a lover of Elden Ring). His passion however seems to have pushed him a little too far on one occasion, when he didn’t “breaking in” into the CD Projekt RED offices with a gun and asked to be a part of Cyberpunk 2077.

But let’s take a step back. The information comes from Elon Musk biography written by Walter Isaacson. Musk’s opportunity arose when his ex-partner Grimes worked as the voice actress of Lizzy Wizzy, a cyber-pop star from Cyberpunk 2077.

Musk then showed up at the offices and requested a cameo. The point is that he did it by having with him with “a two hundred year old gun”. According to Kotaku, this could be the replica of the flintlock pistol that is known to always be present on Musk’s nightstand, but this is just speculation.