Elon Musk he is many things and the long list also includes the fact that he is a video gamer (for example a lover of Elden Ring). His passion however seems to have pushed him a little too far on one occasion, when he didn’t “breaking in” into the CD Projekt RED offices with a gun and asked to be a part of Cyberpunk 2077.
But let’s take a step back. The information comes from Elon Musk biography written by Walter Isaacson. Musk’s opportunity arose when his ex-partner Grimes worked as the voice actress of Lizzy Wizzy, a cyber-pop star from Cyberpunk 2077.
Musk then showed up at the offices and requested a cameo. The point is that he did it by having with him with “a two hundred year old gun”. According to Kotaku, this could be the replica of the flintlock pistol that is known to always be present on Musk’s nightstand, but this is just speculation.
What happened in the CD Projekt RED studio
The biography suggests that Musk is fixated on Cyberpunk partly because the cybernetic implants in the game reminded him of his company Neuralink, which deals with brain-computer interfaces, and partly because he thought the game looked like “the future”.
“The guys at the studio were sweating,” Grimes told Isaacson. However, CD Projekt Red ultimately rewarded Musk with a small cameo. “I told them I was armed but not dangerous“Musk told Isaacson about the incident.
“He’s not good at understanding what’s going on” Grimes said. “My favorite version of Elon is the one who goes to Burning Man and sleeps on a couch and eats canned soup and chills.”
