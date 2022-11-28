Cyberpunk 2077 has risen commercially by scoring record sales and driving CD Projekt’s financial results in the third quarter of 2022. According to what was declared by CFO Piotr Nielubowicz during the presentation of the latest financial report to shareholders, in financial terms this was the best third quarter in the company’s history.

THE consolidated revenues reached 246 million Polish złoty (52.5 million euros, at current exchange rates), mostly due to sales of Cyberpunk 2077. Profits instead amounted to 99 million złoty, (about 21 million euros at current exchange rates). ). Nielubowicz also said that the segment of CDPR itself accounted for 47% of the profitability and that DLC and the studio’s other projects are well underway.

The return in style of Cyberpunk 2077, which increasingly appears as a resurrected product compared to the conditions that had arisen at the time of launch, is attributed to two fundamental factors: the first is certainly the support given to the game, with the team of development that, update after update, has eliminated all major problems, making it perfectly enjoyable. The latest version available is 1.61. However, the unexpected boom of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Netflix series, also contributed decisively to the enterprise, which produced a huge wave of interest in the game, so much so that it surpassed its record for contemporary players on Steam and on other platforms.

In short, Phantom Liberty, the first and only official expansion, seems to have the road paved to be able to do well, without having to fear the repercussions of the disastrous launch of the base game.