Cyberpunk Edgerunners helped Cyberpunk 2077 come back to life and the game is in fact one of the most gamers of recent times on Steam. The credit goes to the quality of the anime and the new characters, which have fans old and new fans of the CD Projekt RED game. An example is Lucy. Now donnami_cos offers us his own Lucy cosplay by Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

Lucy was recreated in a perfect way in this cosplay, taking all the details of the costume as well as the make-up of the face and hair. The shots are simple photographs taken with the smartphone, but they are enough to understand donnami_cos’ passion for the character and the series.

If you are a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and Edgerunners, then you should see irine_meier’s Lucy cosplay show various shots in a small video. Here then also the cosplay of Lucy from saiwestwood is shown in images and videos. We close our suggestions with aoimomoko_cos Lucy cosplay will make you touch the Moon.

Tell us, what do you think of the Lucy cosplay made by donnami_cos? Has the Cyberpunk Edgerunners character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?