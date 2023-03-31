Cyberpunk 2077 it’s now been around for three years, and after all that time, it looks like the game is finally about to receive the only major expansion it had planned. Phantom Liberty is still a total mystery for the public, at the moment it is only known that it will focus on espionage and that it will allow us to explore a completely new area of night city.

Despite the few details in our possession, however, it seems that the press silence of CD Project RED is finally about to end, the Warsaw-based company recently announced on its Twitter profile that some new information on the DLC of its latest open world will be revealed by June. It also seems that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the most expensive add-on to date released by CD Project and this could also be justified by the important cast that will take part in the project; the FIA ​​agent Solomon Reed will be interpreted by Idris Elbathe DJ Ash will have the voice of Sasha Grey and we will also see Keanu Reeves get back in the shoes of Johnny Silverhand.

With Phantom Liberty the projects related to Cyberpunk 2077 will end but a new title of the franchise, currently known as Project Orionis ready to be developed by CD Projekt RED North America.