Currently, the release date of the has not yet been revealed Phantom Libertythe first and only DLC of Cyberpunk 2077but CD Project Red has revealed that there may be news related to the expansion a June.

CD Projekt announced the Phantom Liberty DLC last year, later revealing that the actor Idris Elba would play a new character featured in the aforementioned add-on.

Earlier this week, on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, CD Projekt promised that they will be released new information regarding the DLC in question in June:

ICYMI, we’ll start talking about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June! At @summergamefest: Play Days, we’ll have hands-on sessions for press and content creators. We’re also planning plenty of hands-on opportunities for our community at a later date, so stay tuned! ☀️🎮 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 27, 2023

We will start talking about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June! At Summer Game Fest: Play Days, we will be holding sessions for press and content creators. We are also planning many opportunities for our community in the near future, so stay tuned!

Of course, fans wondered what CD Projekt meant when he mentioned that he planned many «opportunities for our community».

In response to a question on this point, CD Projekt also revealed on Twitter that the team wants to give the possibility for some users to play the DLC before its release.

Meaning our community will also get a chance to play the game before the release 🙂 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 27, 2023

The DLC is only intended for PC and latest generation consoles, i.e. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which means that anyone playing on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will not be able to play the aforementioned add-on content.