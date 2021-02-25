The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last December it did not come out as CD Projekt RED expected. The Polish company came face to face with reality and saw how a wave of criticism for the state of the game shook it, with the subsequent plummeting of the company’s shares on the stock market. Far from disappearing, the problems have again been primed with the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt after a cyber attack suffered a few days ago. It has now been known that Cyberpunk 2077 developers are unable to work because of this cyber attack, which has even compromised the code of some of its games.
So has reported the Bloomberg portal, which ensures that many Cyberpunk 2077 developers are not being able to access their workplaces. The reason? CD Projekt has restricted your access to prevent personal and company information from being compromised, given that the Polishs refuse to pay the ransom demanded by cybercriminals. Although the corporation’s stance is completely understandable, it has also generated setbacks in the form of new delays, this time with the important and long-awaited update 1.2 of Cyberpunk 2077.
The official account of the video game on Twitter announced it yesterday, noting that the new date scheduled for this patch is the second fortnight of March. However, the final release will depend on how events unfold within CD Projekt, which is immersed in an endless nightmare. The Poles also announced a few weeks ago that a version of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 would come to late 2021But we also don’t know how the recent cyberattack will affect the company’s long-term plans.
