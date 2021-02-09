CD Projekt Red, the Polish studio that developed the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, was attacked by cybercriminals who threaten to leak the source code, in addition to those of other installments such as The Witcher 3.

The attackers installed ransomware, that is, a program that blocks access to information in order to demand ransom in exchange through extortion. For this they left a note in which they claim to have gained access to the source code of Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3 and of Gwent, and they threaten to leak it or sell it if they can’t reach an agreement.

In CD Projekt Red they indicated that “They will not give in to demands or negotiate” with the attackers, even knowing that this could end this leaked data, which does not include personal data of the players and users of their games and services.

The tweet published on Tuesday by CD Projekt Red indicates how they had detected this type of attack on their internal network, which had caused some of their systems to be “compromised”. The attacker (s) gained access to the internal network of the company, “collected certain data […] and he left a kidnapping note “which they shared as part of that message on Twitter.

Those responsible explain that some of their devices have been encrypted, but their bakckups remain intact, which makes the ransomware’s encryption of little use in terms of “locked” information.

The problem is that if they release the source code it is, to begin with, a public embarrassment for the developer. And, to continue, it could lead to access to private company information and especially reveal future plans around the game.

All the encrypted data can be recovered thanks to these backup copies, but the threat of cyber attackers remains, indicating that “if an agreement is not reached” they will sell or filter the source code of games such as’ Cyberpunk 2077 ‘or’ The Witcher 3 ‘, another of the mythical sagas of this company.

The note cybercriminals left CD Projekt. Photo CD Projekt

In CD Projekt Red they indicate that will not negotiate with those responsible of the attack even at risk of leaking that data. They are already getting in touch with the people and companies that this type of leak would affect. They have also contacted the relevant authorities to investigate the case.

No compromised user data in the attack, and now it remains to be seen what those responsible for the attack finally do, who have given CD Projekt Red a period of 48 hours to contact them.

What is ransomware

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first half of 2020 was marked in the tech world by the intensification of an old acquaintance: ransomware, an attack that allows hackers to access our personal information through a program that is installed in our phone, PC or laptop. And that, without realizing it, many times we install it ourselves.

His name is an acronym for “Data rescue program”: ransom in English means ransom, and ware is a shortening of the well-known word software: a data hijacking program. Ransomware is a subtype of malware, an acronym for “malicious program” (Malicious Software).

Information hijacking and ransom demand. Photo Shutterstock

However, this type of virus works by restricting access to parts of our personal information, or all of it. And generally, hackers exploit this to ask for something in return: money.

While some simple ransomware can crash the system in a simple way, the more advanced ones use a technique called extortion. “Cryptovirus”, in which the victim’s files are encrypted, making them completely inaccessible.

