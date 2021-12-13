Of Cyberpunk 2077 and his performance problems have been talked about too much in recent months, but apparently someone wanted to reward him with the highest videogame honor, namely the “GOTY” or game of the year.

To crown it game of the year is IGN Japan which has compiled the list of the 10 most important games of this year. But what is the reason why CD Projekt RED’s game received this award? The note accompanying the award ceremony reads: “There will be pros and cons for Cyberpunk 2077, which has given problems especially on consoles. The main reason is that the Night City map offers a lot of freedom and missions that other open world games don’t have. The world, which was designed by small signs to the residents, gives you a special feeling just by walking “.

“ The gameplay itself doesn’t offer much, but the desperate episodes of a cruel future in the glamorous metropolis and the bizarre urban legends that go far beyond our common sense are original. It is overflowing. And the relationship between Johnny Silverhand played by Keanu Reeves and the player character gives a mature ending that makes us think deeply about the question ‘What is a real hero?’ And this work is a masterpiece that remains in history“. -Susumu Imai

The IGN Japan team was keen to clarify that the game was tested on PC and we know that, although that version was also full of bugs, the game was quite fluid compared to that on consoles.

Source: Forbes