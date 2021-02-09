The Polish studio CD Projekt RED, which developed the Cyberpunk 2077 computer game, was attacked by a hacker. The incident is reported on the company’s Twitter account.

“We found ourselves the victim of a targeted cyberattack that compromised some of our internal systems,” the message says.

According to the creators, the attackers left a letter on the compromised server, in which they confirmed the fact of hacking and theft of confidential information belonging to the financial group CD Projekt, and also demanded a ransom.

The hackers claim to have stolen full copies of the source codes of the games Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, and they threaten to sell or publish the relevant information on the network if the company does not contact within 48 hours.

In turn, representatives of CD Projekt RED refuse to negotiate with the criminals, because, as the company assured, the backups remained intact.

“We have already secured our IT infrastructure and started data recovery. We will not yield to demands and will not negotiate, ”the studio stressed.

CD Projekt RED also assured that the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of the services.

