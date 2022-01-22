The version next-gen from Cyberpunk 2077 should be debuting in the next few months, that is if CD Projekt Red it does not delay it again. We still don’t know the exact day for its arrival, but a recent clue suggests that it wouldn’t be long before we could play it natively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

At the end of last week, Cyberpunk 2077 received a new update on Steam for the first time since October. This update is not yet public, but it should be in the near future.

We don’t know exactly what the purpose of this update is, but it could be a pre-patch for the next-gen version of the game. On consoles we haven’t seen anything yet, but due to the state it is in Cyberpunk 2077 in PS4 and Xbox One, surely it is a priority for its authors.

The version next-gen from Cyberpunk 2077 It should arrive during the first quarter of 2022.

Publisher’s note: I think the smart move on CDPR’s part would be to prioritize the next-gen version. Many users have been holding back from playing Cyberpunk 2077 due to the fact that its current state on PS4 and Xbox One is pretty bad, even playing backwards compatible on PS5 and Series X|S.

Via: Reddit