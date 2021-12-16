CD Projekt was accused of violating federal law for misleading shareholders about her own Cyberpunk 2077, the software house will have to repay a sum of 1.85 million dollars.

Everything is linked to the disastrous launch of the title, the announcement of which took place 9 years ago. A new statement regarding the conclusion of negotiations, which ended yesterday, Wednesday 15 December 2021.

Under the Terms, class members (including plaintiffs) will waive all claims against the Company and members of its Management Board. In return, the sum of US $ 1,850,000 will be paid to the class by the Company and its insurers. As expressly stated in the Terms, the execution does not imply the admission of any liability on the part of the Company or any other defender appointed in the case.

CD Projekt earned from sales of Cyberpunk 2077 over $ 563 million in the month of its release alone, spending over $ 2.2 million on its campaign Help Me Refund, created for offer refunds to players who have not been able to get them from the game vendors.

Following the multitude of glitches and glitches, resulting in numerous refunds being offered, Cyberpunk 2077 has been removed from PlayStation Store. Many American shareholders have sued the software house for violating federal law for deceiving investors about the quality of the game, causing them harm.

Last May, CD Projekt confirmed that 4 lawsuits have been consolidated and that a potential joint settlement appears on the horizon. The lender Mike Futter reported that the company should return around $ 51 million by Q4 of 2020. The analyst also pointed out that this figure refers to reimbursements from all sources, although at the moment (end of 2021) they have not been made in time for the end of last year, as foreseen by the agreement.

Last June, CD Projekt declared “satisfactory” the performance that the game has seen since launch, with six month patch to improve the product. The software house has also postponed the versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S of Cyberpunk 2077 for Q1 of 2022, complete with a free next-gen upgrade for owners of the current gen version.