Okami has taken the recent clips released by CD Projekt RED and made an interesting comparison videos for the graphics of Cyberpunk 2077 with and without the new ray tracing Overdrive. The differences are pretty obvious, don’t you think?

As anticipated by the trailer of the new ray tracing in Overdrive mode, Cyberpunk 2077 can now use the full path tracing to realistically manage all the light sources of the scenario and not just some of them.

After the update, the global illumination it replaces all the techniques previously used for lights and reflections with a single algorithm, substantially more sophisticated and capable of offering better results.

This is undoubtedly a big step forward for these technologies and it will be necessary to understand what impact it will have on performance, but the feeling is that it will make DLSS 3 of the NVIDIA 4000 series GPUs even more important, waiting for the next generation of video cards.