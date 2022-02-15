“Listen… There’s one thing I can tell you about this city. Either you love it or you want to raze it to the ground. There’s no middle ground.” CD Projekt RED celebrates with this trailer that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available for your enjoyment on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in native version – until now it could be run with backward compatibility with PS4 and Xbox One respectively. In addition, an important patch has been released on PC, Stadia and old consoles.