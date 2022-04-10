CD Projekt RED works for improve still Cyberpunk 2077: The commitment of the Polish development team to the game has not ended, confirmed the quest director Pawel Sasko.

A few days after the release of Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52, Sasko said there is still some work to be done, including on the content front with new quests which are tested every day.

“We are still trying to improve the game because we are aware that there are things that need to be done,” wrote the quest director on Reddit, thanking users for the appreciation related to the 1.5 update.

“For the moment that’s all I can tell you. We are working on new content for you: I check unreleased quests practically every day and talk about certain things with some colleagues, so yeah, it’s concrete stuff.”

“I am not allowed to reveal our future plans to you, but I can assure you that we are working on expansions and other content for you guys. “