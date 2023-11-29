CD Projekt RED – among various projects – is working on a live action project dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077. For the moment it does not have a release date, but the Polish company has confirmed that it certainly does it won’t be available until 2025.

The information comes from financial meeting which you can see above and was shared by CCO (chief commercial officer) Michał Nowakowski. The man said, in translation: “In terms of promotional activities, there is the Ultimate Edition which will be launched soon, but as for the Cyberpunk IP we will also cultivate and develop it through non-game activities.”

“We’re not talking about specific things, but one of the obvious things that we announced, which It won’t happen next yearbut which will be developed or moved in that direction next year, is the project we announced with Anonymous Content.”

Obviously this means that it could arrive even beyond 2025. The only certainty is that 2024 is excluded.