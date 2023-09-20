In a post about X, CD Projekt Red wrote that warmly invites players to start a new adventure in Night City after installing Update 2.0. The developer explains that, due to the number of changes that the update will introduce, it is best to make a clean slate to “improve your overall gaming experience”.

Cyberpunk 2077: is it mandatory to start a new save?

Let’s point out that there is no obligation to start a new save. Simply CD Projekt RED suggests trying to live the entire gaming experience with the new features introduced by this update, given that starting with an end-game save would not allow you to discover everything in an organic way as you upgrade your character.

One of the great news of Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 is in fact the new skill tree and the perk system. Anyone who takes advantage of a save already started will have a single opportunity to completely reposition their points.

