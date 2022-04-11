The big update and next-gen version seem to have given a second life to Cyberpunk 2077the gigantic title developed by CD Projekt RED, which, however, was the victim of a disastrous launch, to say the least, and the protagonist of various problems related to user discontent. In fact, working hard, the Polish team managed to get their product back on its feet, which has seen the various problems repaired and added features from time to time, right up to the aforementioned macro update. It doesn’t seem to be over here though, because the Quest designer of Cyberpunk 2077 said something important about DLC.

This stated that the team is currently working on the game’s expansions, but without revealing much about when. However, it is a double piece of news, that bodes well: on the one hand we are sure that the game still has something to telland that it will probably do it in all versions, and of the other we have the further confirmation that the game has not been abandoned by the team once it has obtained “the acquittal”, with a support that seems constant at the moment.

Unfortunately I can’t tell you anything about our future plans, however I can assure you that we are working on expansions and more for all of you. We are still improving the game because we are aware that it is work that must – and must – be done. We are very happy, me and the whole team, that you players enjoyed version 1.5, and this gives us an added incentive to work for you, because you show your appreciation and most importantly, play the game… which is great!

As we anticipated, in fact, the February update reported an incredible number of players on Cyberpunk 2077, which we are sure the DLC will also do when they are ready. However, we look forward to further updates from CD Projekt in the near future.