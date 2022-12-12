Polish development studio CD Projekt Red will deactivate the cloud from Cyberpunk 2077 to avoid launch problems The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, which is the latest generation version of its previous title arriving these days. So for a few days the autosaves of V’s adventures will no longer be uploaded to the cloud.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a decidedly difficult launch, but with time, updates and the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series has caught up a lot of ground. The cloud save upload deactivation will begin at 12pm CET. In this way, the company hopes not to have repercussions for the increase in data traffic caused by the launch of the new edition of The Witcher 3.

Unfortunately it has not been said when the upload will be active again, but we imagine that, as soon as the period of greatest load has passed, CD Project Red will also restore this function.

To specify that the other saves will be loaded as usual. Then all the manual ones will go straight to the cloud. Of course, there won’t be any problems with local saves of any kind.