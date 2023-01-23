Paweł Sasko, the quest director of Cyberpunk 2077he stated that he understood the criticisms received from the game for the linearity of its main quests. In fact, the players expected a more ramified narrative side than what ended up in the game, so much so that, bug part, it was immediately one of the major reasons for criticism.

Sasko, who spoke about it during a Twitch stream, responding to a viewer who asked him for comment on the point, specifically said that “Well, I think they are completely justified (the criticisms Ed).” For Sasko the players expected more, as he explained immediately afterwards:

“Several things happened. First of all, players expected more. They expected more of how The Witcher 3 was made. I think Cyberpunk 2077 is full of non-linear elements, but I think the expectations were higher.

Second, the expectations were specific about the big ones narrative ramifications. I repeat that there are several very large ones in Cyberpunk, but that you thought of them differently. I think the smaller branches weren’t satisfying enough.”

As an example Sasko led the mission of Takemura (be careful, because below we will give a small preview of Cyberpunk 2077). Although it is possible to choose whether to eliminate him or save his life, the way in which the relationship between him and V is built has led everyone to make the same choice without evaluating the other.

Sasko went on to explain that “We as developers interpret non-linearity completely differently from gamers. For gamers it’s something like, ‘Can I have a completely different choice and see different content?’

Incidentally, Sasko doesn’t have it in for players. Indeed, he simply believes that CD Project Red he could have done better and explained it by illustrating the difference in vision on linearity between players and developers.

We’ll see if CD Projekt Red has opted for something different with the Phantom Liberty DLC, going to completely meet these expectations, or if it will follow what was done for the base game.