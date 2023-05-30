The great absentee, in yesterday’s presentation of updated sales data by CD Projekt RED, was Cyberpunk 2077of which the company specifically has refrained from providing information in terms of updated sales.

We’ve heard that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has surpassed 50 million copies sold and the entire Witcher series is at over 75 million, but no comment has been made on Cyberpunk 2077, with CD Projekt simply refraining from providing information, at least for the moment, preferring to move everything to the next period.

This has not gone unnoticed and, during a meeting with shareholders, Bloomberg asked what the current state of sales of Cyberpunk 2077 is, but the company’s VP of business development, Michael Nowakowskireported that now was not the time to discuss the matter.

“You’ve provided total numbers for The Witcher series, what can you say about Cyberpunk sales? Haven’t there been any high profile milestones yet?” asked a Bloomberg reporter. “Regarding this question, we have announced for now the milestones achieved by The Witcher 3 and we will announce soon even those achieved by Cyberpunk. So for now I can only say this,” Nowakowski replied.

So CD Projekt intends to wait to have reached some altitude particularly substantial before giving Cyberpunk 2077 sales updates, it seems. The latest precise data on the subject spoke of over 20 million copies reached last September, while at the end of last quarter it was said that sales pushed CD Projekt RED’s collections in 2022, but without providing updates on the quantity of copies precise.