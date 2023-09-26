CD Projekt apologized for a series of anti-Russia content present in the Ukrainian version of Cyberpunk 2077released alongside the game’s new 2.0 update.

There Ukrainian localization includes a handful of references to the Russo-Ukrainian War, including the derogatory term “Rusnia” replacing the word “assholes” in one case. CD Projekt stated that these “offensive” elements were not written by its staff and do not reflect its opinions.

“The published version of the Ukrainian localization of Cyberpunk 2077 features dialogue elements that can be considered offensive from Russian players,” CD Projekt RED said in Russian social media messages before providing IGN USA with an official statement in English, which we translated into Italian. “These sentences were not written by CD Projekt Red personnel and do not represent our point of view. We are working to produce corrected texts and replace them in the next update.”

The Ukrainian version of Cyberpunk 2077 also includes a reference to the famous phrase uttered in response to Russia’s demand to cede Snake Island to Ukraine: “Go f*** yourself in the same direction the ship did.” A graffiti also shows the coat of arms of Ukraine and the symbol of the Crimean Tatars on a rough map of Crimea.