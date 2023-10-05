CD Projekt Red announced that it has started a collaboration with the global media company Anonymous Content to create a live project set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.
As part of the collaboration, CD Projekt Red is working closely with Garret Kemble, head of television at Anonymous Content Studios, Ryan Schwartz, director of development, and David Levine, chief creative officer, an industry veteran who was previously one of the masterminds at HBO for over 10 years, where he oversaw the production of series such as True Detective, Westworld and True Blood. He was also involved in the production of the first seasons of Game of Thrones.
Anonymous Content is known for producing award-winning series such as True Detective and Mr. Robotas well as Oscar-winning films such as The Revenant and Spotlight.
The project is still in the early stages of production, with the search for a screenwriter to write a new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz and Bard Dorros will produce on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully. AC Studios of Anonymous Content will be the studio responsible for the project, which will be developed in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team.
More information
Current series from AC Studios include Saint X directed by Dee Rees, Shantaram with Charlie Hunnam, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray with Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback, as well as the second season of Random Acts of Flyness. Upcoming series include the fourth season of True Detective starring Jodie Foster, Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits, Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, and Savant, starring Jessica Chastain.
CD Projekt Red is fresh off the success of its adaptation of the Cyberpunk 2077 universe with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an animated series created in collaboration with Studio Trigger, which has won several major awards, including Anime of the Year from IGN and Crunchyroll. In 2023, CD PROJEKT RED published the novel Cyberpunk 2077: NO_COINCIDENCE written by famous science fiction author Rafal Kosik, while the new board game Gangs of Night City is currently in production for board game publisher CMON.
In short, it seems that the Polish publisher wants to expand well beyond the world of video games, launching projects on different media that enhance its series. It recently launched Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the expansion to Cyberpunk 2077.
#Cyberpunk #Projekt #announced #development #series #film