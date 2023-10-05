CD Projekt Red announced that it has started a collaboration with the global media company Anonymous Content to create a live project set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

As part of the collaboration, CD Projekt Red is working closely with Garret Kemble, head of television at Anonymous Content Studios, Ryan Schwartz, director of development, and David Levine, chief creative officer, an industry veteran who was previously one of the masterminds at HBO for over 10 years, where he oversaw the production of series such as True Detective, Westworld and True Blood. He was also involved in the production of the first seasons of Game of Thrones.

Anonymous Content is known for producing award-winning series such as True Detective and Mr. Robotas well as Oscar-winning films such as The Revenant and Spotlight.

The project is still in the early stages of production, with the search for a screenwriter to write a new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz and Bard Dorros will produce on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully. AC Studios of Anonymous Content will be the studio responsible for the project, which will be developed in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team.