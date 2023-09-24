With the arrival of theCyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 Various changes have been made to the game. One of these is less visible than others, i.e. the has been changed model of an NPC present in the background of the prologue of the Corpo narrative line. However, some have noticed the difference, as that NPC was considered by many to be a cameo by Elon Musk.

The idea that Musk got a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077 was reinforced recently, when we discovered that the man went to the development team’s offices with a gun to ask to be put into the game. Everything was revealed through the Musk biographyin which, however, the cameo is not confirmed but only the request of the Tesla CEO.

Now, the character has been changed and Patrick K. Mills – senior quest designer – says that this was not Elon Musk and that he looked nothing like him.