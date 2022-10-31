Adam Kiciński, the president of CD Projekt, said the company has succeeded in changing the attitude of players towards Cyberpunk 2077. The turning point was the patch 1.5but the launch of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix. Obviously there is talk of a positive turnaround, after years spent recovering from the disastrous launch, which did enormous damage to the company.

Kiciński touched on the subject in a recent interview with the Polish newspaper Parkiet, speaking explicitly of growing popularity for Cyberpunk 2077. According to him, the studio has managed to change the public’s opinion of the game, making them try it in a completely different way. Furthermore, the internal data speak of a level of interest of players significantly increased compared to that of a few years ago.

The two key factors that contributed to the game’s renewed success would essentially be the two already mentioned: the first is the success of the Netflix series Cyberpunk: Egderunners, while the second, less visible but no less important for the company, would be the constant improvement of the game. game, with the continuous release of new updates, the latest of which is 1.6. In short, perseverance and dedication have paid off, to the delight of the developers who have seen the pressure of the public drop against them.

As we said, the turning point was that of the release of patch 1.5, with the launch in February 2022 of the edition for the latest generation consoles. For Kiciński, at this point the study is “on track to overturn the general opinion on Cyberpunk 2077 and fight for good results in the long run.” According to him, the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion will be a milestone for the company, as it will introduce a lot of new content and further increase player interest.