Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game brings back the iconic Johnny Silverhand not only as a playable character in the board game, but also as first full expansion of the game consisting of four new characters from Johnny Silverhand’s crew.

As we have already reported, the new Cyberpunk 2077 board game managed to reach full funding in just 10 minutes. The backers didn’t stop there though. Fans continued to spend money on the board game and reached another finish line .

Cyberpunk 2077 Board Game Expansion Details

Go On Board, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game, shared news about the Johnny Silverhand expansion in the latest update on Gamefound. They explained that Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game has already collected over $3 million in fundingwith new goals added in recent days.

A was also shared detailed video with Go On Board showing off the Johnny Silverhand expansion for over nine minutes – you can watch it above. Since the Cyberpunk 2077 board game is a licensed product based on CD Projekt Red’s game, the expansion will feature the exact version of Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077.

The Johnny Silverhand expansion includes four new characters (Johnny, Kerry, Rogue and Spider Murphy) e two missionsbut the characters can also be used in the main campaign of Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game.

However, the Johnny Silverhand expansion is not core content for the board game and is considered an add-on, so there is no current contribution level that would allow you to get this expansion “for free.” It will cost 59 dollars and will have to be selected as extra.