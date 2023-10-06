Apparently Frank Blade he lives in Night City and someone even killed him. The discovery of this tasty Easter egg by Cyberpunk 2077 it was made by Reddit user CrimzonSorrowz who published evidence of his encounter on the social network.

In reality the character is not actually called Frank Blade, but Wesley Hunt. In any case, he resembles and is dressed identically to the character cinecomic.

Compared to the character played in the cinema by Wesley Snipes, Hunt is more bearded, but the resemblance is undeniable. Even the name seems like a direct reference.

The discoverer confronted him in a nightclub where “emo vampire night club music” was being played, as in the film’s opening. The place was full of corpses, probably killed by Hunt. Then the cyberpsychotic attacked with his katana, trying to remain invisible. Unfortunately it ended very badly.

According to another player who faced him, there is a datapad nearby in which the character’s background and cyberpsychosis are revealed.